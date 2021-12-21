Dr. Roshini Raj

Roshini Raj, MD, is Health magazine's medical editor and coauthor of What the Yuck?!. Board-certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine, Dr. Raj is a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at New York University Medical Center, a contributor on the Today show, and a co-founder of the Tula skin care line.
Is It Possible to Eat Too Much Healthy Fat? A Doctor Weighs In
Video
Is there such a thing as eating too much avocado? Dr. Raj has the answer.
How to Eat Enough Fiber Without Gas and Bloating
Article
Dr. Raj explains the importance of fiber, and to stop it from giving you uncomfortable gas.
Is It Really That Bad to Eat Non-Organic Produce?
Video
Are non-organic fruits and veggies really so bad? Here's what Health's contributing medical editor thinks.
What Is Frozen Shoulder, and How Can You Avoid This Painful Condition?
Article
Frozen shoulder is a painful problem that affects shoulder mobility. Here, Dr. Raj explains how to avoid it.
The Weird Reason Why Drinking Alcohol Can Make You Feel Anxious the Next Day
Video
You know the bodily symptoms of a hangover: fatigue, headache, and nausea. But anxiety and other mood problems (like irritability or feeling down) are also pretty common effects of drinking.
How Often Should You Pee a Day? A Doctor Weighs In
Video
Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, explains why it feels like you have to pee all the time and how many times is normal.
Why a Cold-Weather Workout Can Make You Cough—and What to Do About It
Video
Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, explains why working out in the cold could make you cough.
The Real Reason Why You're Always Catching a Cold After a Vacation
Video
Do you find that you're always getting sick after you travel? A doctor explains why this happens.
3 Things You Can Catch from a Pool
Video
Think a chlorinated pool is a safe, sterile place? Think again.
What to Do If Working Out Is Killing Your Knees
Video
Knee pain from exercise? Here's what you should know, according to Health's medical expert.
What to Know About CBD Oil and Chronic Pain
Video
What is CBD oil, and can it really help reduce pain? Health's medical editor weighs in.
Can Probiotics Really Help a Yeast Infection?
Video
You might have heard that probiotic supplements can help ease an annoying yeast infection. But does it really work? We asked Health's resident medical expert to weigh in.
Is It Bad to Pop Antacid Pills Like Candy?
Video
How bad is this habit, really? A doctor weighs in.
Can 'Yoni Teas' Really Make Your Vagina Smell Nice? A Doctor Weighs In
Video
What's the deal with so-called 'yoni teas'? Here's what Health's medical editor Dr. Raj thinks of the wellness trend.
Is It Safe to Get Vaccines When You're Pregnant?
Video
Are vaccines during pregnancy safe? Health's medical editor weighs in on what moms-to-be should know.
Should You Be Worried If Your Joints Crack All the Time?
Article
Should some in their 30s be nervous about popping, cracking joints? Health's medical editor weighs in.
Mystery Bumps Near Your Vagina? Here's What They Could Be
Video
Have you noticed small bumps on your vaginal area? Health's medical weighs in on what they could be—and whether you should have a doctor check them out.
This Explains That One Random Dark Hair on Your Body
Article
It's not unusual to have one particularly dark, coarse hair somewhere on your body.
Should You Trust Apps That Let You Video-Chat With a Doctor?
Article
Physician chatting apps are becoming more and more popular. But should you use them? Health's resident medical editor weighs in.
If You Have a Borderline Underactive Thyroid, Do You Need to Treat It?
Article
What to know before getting treatment for a borderline underactive thyroid, according to Health's resident medical editor.
What to Do If You Spot Blood in Your Poop
Article
You should get checked out ASAP.
It Hurts to Put in Tampons. What's Going On?
Article
Health's medical editor weighs in.
There's Undigested Food in My Poop. Should I Be Worried?
Video
Many high-fiber foods, like corn, leafy greens, and certain nuts and grains, often pass through you only partially digested because the enzymes in your system don't break them down fully.
There's a Lump in My Armpit—Should I Be Worried?
Article
Health's medical editor weighs in.
Is It Possible to Get a Heart Attack From Having Sex?
Article
Health's medical editor weighs in.
