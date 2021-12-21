Dr. Roshini Raj

Is there such a thing as eating too much avocado? Dr. Raj has the answer.
Advertisement
Dr. Raj explains the importance of fiber, and to stop it from giving you uncomfortable gas.
Are non-organic fruits and veggies really so bad? Here's what Health's contributing medical editor thinks.
Frozen shoulder is a painful problem that affects shoulder mobility. Here, Dr. Raj explains how to avoid it.
You know the bodily symptoms of a hangover: fatigue, headache, and nausea. But anxiety and other mood problems (like irritability or feeling down) are also pretty common effects of drinking.
Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, explains why it feels like you have to pee all the time and how many times is normal.
Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, explains why working out in the cold could make you cough.
Advertisement
Do you find that you're always getting sick after you travel? A doctor explains why this happens.
Think a chlorinated pool is a safe, sterile place? Think again.
Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, explains why working out in the cold could make you cough.
Do you find that you're always getting sick after you travel? A doctor explains why this happens.
Think a chlorinated pool is a safe, sterile place? Think again.
Knee pain from exercise? Here's what you should know, according to Health's medical expert.
What is CBD oil, and can it really help reduce pain? Health's medical editor weighs in.
Advertisement
You might have heard that probiotic supplements can help ease an annoying yeast infection. But does it really work? We asked Health's resident medical expert to weigh in.
How bad is this habit, really? A doctor weighs in.
What's the deal with so-called 'yoni teas'? Here's what Health's medical editor Dr. Raj thinks of the wellness trend.
Are vaccines during pregnancy safe? Health's medical editor weighs in on what moms-to-be should know.
Should some in their 30s be nervous about popping, cracking joints? Health's medical editor weighs in.
Have you noticed small bumps on your vaginal area? Health's medical weighs in on what they could be—and whether you should have a doctor check them out.
It's not unusual to have one particularly dark, coarse hair somewhere on your body.
Advertisement
Physician chatting apps are becoming more and more popular. But should you use them? Health's resident medical editor weighs in.
What to know before getting treatment for a borderline underactive thyroid, according to Health's resident medical editor.
You should get checked out ASAP.
Health's medical editor weighs in.
Many high-fiber foods, like corn, leafy greens, and certain nuts and grains, often pass through you only partially digested because the enzymes in your system don't break them down fully.
Health's medical editor weighs in.
Health's medical editor weighs in.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.