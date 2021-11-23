Debra Jaiman, MD

Dr. Debra Jaliman is a board-certified dermatologist with a private practice on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan. Dr. Jaliman has been an Assistant Clinical Professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City for over 25 years. She has been published in numerous scientific journals. Dr. Jaliman is the author of "Skin Rules: Trade Secrets from a Top New York Dermatologist," published by St. Martin's Press. Dr. Jaliman has served as a medical consultant and spokesperson for Neutrogena, Proctor & Gamble, SKII, Johnson & Johnson, and numerous other skincare companies. Dr. Jaliman has been a pioneer in Dermatology. Beginning in 1991, she was one of the first five physicians in North America to use Botox in her practice.