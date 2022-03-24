David Hampton, MD, MEng, FACS

David Hampton, MD, MEng, FACS, is a general surgeon specializing in trauma and acute care surgery as well as surgical critical care. He is also an assistant professor of trauma and acute care surgery at the University of Chicago. He is an avid researcher and educator, having published works in the fields of trauma, blood product resuscitation, and health care disparities. He holds the role of associate program director for the Adult Surgical Critical Care Fellowship and is the interim program director for the Pediatric Surgical Critical Care Fellowship at the University of Chicago. Dr. Hampton also serves as a commander in the US Naval Reserves, assigned to the 4th Marine Logistic Group, Surgical Company Bravo. Dr. Hampton received his medical degree from Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis. He completed his residency in general surgery at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and completed fellowships in trauma-critical care and acute care surgery at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland in Baltimore. Dr. Hampton performed additional trauma training at Groote Schuur Hospital at the University of Cape Town, South Africa.