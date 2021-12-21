Danielle Friedman

After years of padding herself so she woudn't bleed on her clothes and dealing with debilitating period pain, Tanika Gray Valbrun launched a campaign to educate others about the toll fibroids can take.
The key to staying sane in our hyperconnected world is adopting healthy and sustainable habits around the way we use tech so that you are in control of it (rather than the other way around).
This Wand Claims to Make Your Vagina Tighter and More Sensitive. Here's What Gynecologists Think
We're all for showing your vagina a lot of love—but should this laser-like device really be part of your wellness routine?
Masturbation Relieves Anxiety, Helps You Sleep, and Boosts Your Sex Life. So Why Don't More Women Do It?
Solo sex still carries a stigma, even though it has real health benefits and is gaining major visibility in pop culture. We reached out to researchers and activists to find out why.