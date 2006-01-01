Daniel More, MD, is a board-certified allergist and clinical immunologist at Central Coast Allergy and Asthma in Salinas, California. He teaches students at the University of California at San Francisco as an assistant clinical professor in the department of family and community medicine. Dr. More is also a former writer for Verywell Health. He began his medical career as a United States Air Force physician before completing post-graduate training at the Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He attained the rank of major at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona before entering private practice in 2006. Dr. More received his medical degree from the University of California, Los Angeles.