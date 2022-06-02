Dana Ingemann Title: Senior Editor Expertise: Public Health, Health Education Senior editor of updates at HealthEnsures Health articles are medically reviewed and up-to-date Experience Dana joined Health in 2022 as a senior editor of updates, where she focuses on ensuring the articles you read are up-to-date and reviewed by our team of medical experts. Previously, she was an editor for Verywell Health and prior to that role, a senior manager at Health Union, LLC, working with the asthma and cystic fibrosis communities. Dana holds a Master's in Public Health and is a Certified Health Education Specialist (CHES).When she's not working, Dana enjoys exploring new places and spending time with her growing pool of pets. Knowledge is power. Everyone deserves access to health information that can educate and empower them to make informed decisions about their care. Education Dana graduated from the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse with her Master's in Public Health. She earned her undergraduate degree from Concordia University Wisconsin. About Health Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.