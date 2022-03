Cristian Zanartu, MD, MPH

Cristian Zanartu, MD, MPH, is an internal medicine physician specializing in supportive and palliative care. He has worked for more than seven years at two cancer centers in New York City and also has practiced primary care. He has published multiple articles on palliative medicine and infectious diseases in peer-reviewed journals, including the American Journal of Hospital and Palliative Care. Dr. Zanartu received his medical degree from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, in Santiago, Chile, graduating summa cum laude. He completed his residency in internal medicine at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital, now known as Mount Sinai West, and then completed his fellowship in palliative care medicine at Mount Sinai Beth Israel, both in New York City. Additionally, he completed a clerkship at Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women's Hospital in palliative medicine and psychosocial oncology.