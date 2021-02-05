Colleen Murphy

She’s seeing how she can transform her body "in the healthiest way possible."
Advertisement
ICU Nurse Reveals What It's Like to Tell COVID-19 Patients They're About to Be Intubated in Emotional Video
Video
“Don’t worry. I’m going to be right here with you the entire time. I’m going to be holding your hand.”
"I believe everyone, no matter what their physical, economic, or social circumstances may be, deserves to call themselves an athlete, and deserves to have a sense of freedom and independence."
Tony Bennett Reveals He Has Alzheimer’s Disease—Here’s How Music Has Helped Him Since His Diagnosis
Video
His doctor says that performing has stimulated the singer’s brain “in a significant way.”
The gymnast shared the news in an emotional and detailed IG story.