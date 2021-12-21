Claire Gillespie
What Exactly Is 'COVID Arm'? COVID-19 Vaccines Leave Some Patients With Itchy (But Harmless) Rash
Video
Doctors say it shouldn't deter you from getting your shot.
Sex After Birth: How Long to Wait and What to Expect
Article
Delivery and postpartum put you through a lot both physically and emotionally. That can impact sex. Here's what to know about the potential changes and how to deal with them.
Viruses vs. Bacteria: What's the Difference?
Article
Both can make you sick, but here's what separates the two.
Blood Donation: Who Can Do It, How Often You Can Give, and Everything Else You Need to Know
Video
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the start of the pandemic.
Period Pain: Why It Happens and How to Take Control of It, According to Ob-Gyns
Video
There are several things you can do that might help relieve the pain.
Anal Cancer Deaths Are on the Rise—Here's 3 Warning Signs to Look Out For
Video
Most cases of anal cancer are linked to human papillomavirus (HPV).
Is It Bad to Pee in the Shower? We Asked a Urologist
Video
It might sound gross, but this habit isn't as unhygienic as you'd think.
With Omicron Variant Infections Rising, Should You Change Your Holiday Plans? Here's What Experts Say
Video
The threat of the new variant has us all rethinking how to celebrate the season.
Peeing After Sex: Is It Really Necessary? Here's What Experts Say
Video
Don't expect the bathroom trip to prevent pregnancy or STIs.
What Is Caregiver Burnout—And How Can You Prevent It? Here's What Experts Say
Video
Frequent expressions of anger, sadness, and frustration are possible signs of caregiver burnout.
What Is Birth Trauma? Distress During Childbirth Can Have Lasting Effects—Here's How to Manage Them
Video
Anxiety, hypervigilance, and panic in the days, weeks, or months following the birth are just some of the symptoms of birth trauma.
Narcissistic Family Members: How to Cope When You're Forced to See Them Over the Holidays
Video
Experts tips to keep them from exhausting you.
What Is Narcissistic Abuse Syndrome? This Manipulative Relationship Dynamic Can Damage Your Mental Health
Video
It's a form of emotional abuse that can leave you feeling worthless.
Antidepressant for COVID-19 Reduces Hospitalization Risk, a New Study Finds
Video
The drug fluvoxamine may help dial back the body's immune response to COVID-19—which can actually be a good thing.
Betrayal Trauma Can Have Lasting Mental Health Effects—Here's What to Know
Video
This specific type of trauma is a violation of trust and mistreatment.
This Is How Many People Die From the Flu Each Year, According to the CDC
Video
Flu cases and deaths from the 2020–2021 season were drastically lower than usual—and that could spell trouble for this year's flu season.
A High-Dose Flu Vaccine Is Available, But Are You Eligible? What to Know
Video
Flu season is starting, in case you didn't know.
How to Prevent Razor Burn, According to Dermatologists—and How to Treat It If You Get It
Video
Razor burn can appear on any part of the body you shave, including your face, legs, underarms, and bikini area.
Does Drinking Alcohol Make You Gain Weight? Here's What Experts Say
Video
Everything you should know before your next happy hour.
Is Tofu Healthy? Here's What Nutritionists Say
Video
Tofu is packed with protein.
Are Grief Support Groups Helpful—And How Do You Find One? Here's What Experts Say
Video
Sharing your emotions with others can make it easier to process your loss.
Disenfranchised Grief Might Be the Hardest Kind to Process—Here's What It Is and Why, According to Experts
Video
This type of grief can bring on challenging emotions.
How to Get Water Out of Your Ear, According to Experts
Video
Fast and safe tips.
How to Disinfect a Thermometer, and When You Need to Do It, According to Experts
Video
Thermometers can harbor bacteria and transmit infection if not properly disinfected.
What Is Whitewashing, and Why Is It Harmful? Here's What Experts Say
Video
It plays out in history and entertainment, and people are calling for it to stop.
