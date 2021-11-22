Christine Greves, MD

Dr. Christine Greves specializes in obstetrics and gynecology in Orlando, FL, and is a fellow of the American Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG). She received her medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine, where she completed her residency. She has also studied at the University of Florida. Dr. Greves provides comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care to patients and serves as an obstetrical and gynecological surgeon at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies. She is an advocate of minimally invasive surgery to reduce perioperative pain and speed up recovery time. Given that she enjoys teaching medical students, residents and her patients, her treatments are patient-centered and a lot of time is spent on patient education. One of her many passions encompasses women's health, whether it is preventative care, health, and fitness, pain, bleeding irregularities, pregnancy or any other concerns that affect a woman's health.

Christine Carlan Greves, MD, is the woman's doctor, dedicated to providing balance, hope & education within a safe environment. She frequently provides interviews to interested news outlets on questions involving complete care of women.