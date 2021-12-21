Christine Byrne
What Happens When You Stop Eating Sugar? Here's What Nutritionists Say—And Why It's Not a Foolproof Plan
Video
You may want to skip that 21-day "sugar detox."
Advertisement
Does Kombucha Have Any Health Benefits? Here’s What Nutritionists Say
Video
The fermented tea may not be the magical elixir people think it is.
‘What I Eat In a Day’ Videos Are Going Viral on TikTok—Here’s Why They’re So Problematic
Video
Registered dietitians say seeing what someone else eats during the course of a day should never, ever have any bearing on what you choose to eat.
4 Reasons Why Fad Diets Fail, According to Experts
Video
Remember: There's no quick fix or miracle plan for weight loss.
What Is the F-Factor Diet, and Is it Safe? Here's What Nutritionists Say
Video
The diet, created by celebrity dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot, caused quite a bit of controversy in August.
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com