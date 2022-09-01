Title: Editorial Director Special Projects, Health & Verywell Health Education: Queens College, CUNY, Adelphi University

Editorial director of special projects for Health and Verywell Health

Writer, editor, and nutritionist

Experience Cheryl S. Grant is the editorial director of special projects of Health and Verywell Health. As a writer, editor and nutritionist she has covered topics that include health, beauty, travel, food, and wellness. She has written for brands such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Reader's Digest, Brides, Yoga Journal, She Knows, Spy, Taste of Home, Family Circle, USA Today, and Crain's.

Education Cheryl received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology as well as a Master of Arts degree in literature from Queens College, CUNY. She also has a Master of Science degree in nutrition from Adelphi University.