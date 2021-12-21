Catherine DiBenedetto

You'll never guess the state with the highest average heel height in the nation. Where does your state stand?
When does self-confidence cross the line to self-obsession?
This hilarious video captures just how challenging it is to do household chores when you have a pint-sized "helper" following you around.
One of the hot trends in plastic surgery right now is labiaplasty, a procedure to trim the vulva's inner lips, aka the labia minora.
Use these simple slogans to rewire your thoughts, and feel calmer and more confident every day.
Initially terrifying but ultimately profound, it was unlike anything I'd ever experienced before.
If you like to run but don't looove to run, here's some news that's sure to put a bounce in your step.
Feeling more frazzled than festive? Join the club.
It's hard to believe that Shonda Rhimes was once afraid of small talk.
One in 100 women will go start to experience the frustrating symptoms of early menopause before they turn 40.
Yes, you can get to 50 push-ups! Try our 30-day challenge.
You're just trying to help, but you might be making it worse.
Oliver Sacks, MD, the neurologist who wrote so eloquently about the many maladies of the mind and the patients affected by them, died yesterday at age 82.
Most of us don't give much thought to our gallbladders—until they become painfully plugged up.
Girth and length surprisingly weren't the most important characteristics.
Never fall off the wagon again: In her new book, a motivation scientist explains how to keep fitness a part of your life forever.
Megan Kimble spent an entire year avoiding all processed foods, a daunting challenge she chronicles in her new book. Steal her easy tips for eating cleaner here.
In an inspiring short film, beauty vlogger and former model Em Ford bares her face to expose her severe acne—and makes a powerful point about society's impossible standards of perfection.
What does rapper George Moss do after a show? Let him explain.
These foods will help keep your immune system (and much more) in tip-top shape.
Photographer Ben Moon and his dog, Denali, saw each other through the best and worst of times.
Concrete secrets to feeling more joy and stressing less.
Imagine this: You're just sitting at your computer when a sneezing fit strikes (normal during a Spring like this) and then bam, a rubber suction cup shoots out of your nose. (Definitely not normal!)
Why Ryan Gosling is totally right about keeping a dream journal.
You know the humblebrag—that snotty boast thinly veiled with self-deprecation or a "woe is me" complaint. It's meant to downplay self-praise, but the humblebrag doesn't exactly work that way, according to a new study.
