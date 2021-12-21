Carina Storrs
9 Things People With Psoriatic Arthritis Want You to Know
Gallery
Psoriatic arthritis patients tell us what it's like to live with the autoimmune disease.
Advertisement
10 Tips for Going on a Liquid Diet
Gallery
People with Crohn's disease often struggle to digest food, particularly when symptoms flare up. Sometimes a liquid diet is the answer. Click here for tips on what to do when going on a liquid diet.
10 Signs You May Have OCD
Gallery
When do personality quirks cross the line into obsessive-compulsive disorder?
Prescription Drugs That Lead Double Lives
Gallery
As research and development costs have climbed, drug companies are more interested than ever in finding ways to repurpose their products. Here are eight drugs that lead double lives.
Crohn's Disease? 8 Tips for Eating Out
Gallery
If you have Crohn's disease, going out to eat may be a challenge, particularly if you're having a flare-up. However, if you do feel up for eating out, check out these 8 tips to avoid aggravating a flare-up and make the most of your dining experience.
9 Surprising Triggers of Gout Pain
Gallery
Dietary factors, such as red meat and alcohol, have long been known to trigger gout pain, but medications and medical conditions can be a problem too.
13 Drugs That Can Make You Gain Weight
Gallery
About 70% of people in the United States are overweight and, in a catch-22, many of the drugs used to treat conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can cause weight gain. Here are 13 drugs that could cause you to put on pounds.
Advertisement
10 Ways to Prevent Falls at Home
Gallery
Nearly 8 million people are injured in falls every year, either in or outside the home. Make a few smart changes to ensure your home is the relaxing, comfy, and safe abode it should be.
Is Boxing Safe for Kids?
Gallery
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that doctors "vigorously oppose" youth boxing because of the risk of head injuries. But trainers and boxing supporters say it teaches young people discipline and work ethic better than any other sport.
13 Drugs That Can Make You Gain Weight
Gallery
About 70% of people in the United States are overweight and, in a catch-22, many of the drugs used to treat conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can cause weight gain. Here are 13 drugs that could cause you to put on pounds.
10 Ways to Prevent Falls at Home
Gallery
Nearly 8 million people are injured in falls every year, either in or outside the home. Make a few smart changes to ensure your home is the relaxing, comfy, and safe abode it should be.
Is Boxing Safe for Kids?
Gallery
The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that doctors "vigorously oppose" youth boxing because of the risk of head injuries. But trainers and boxing supporters say it teaches young people discipline and work ethic better than any other sport.
Hormones in Food: Should You Worry?
Article
Consumer advocates are concerned about growth and sex hormones in the food supply, but it's not clear if these hormones truly are bad for our health
Farmed or Wild: What's the Best Salmon to Buy?
Gallery
Do you know which salmon is best—Atlantic, Alaskan, or sockeye? Or what about wild versus farm-raised? Here are a few things to keep in mind the next time you're stumped in the seafood aisle.
Advertisement
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com