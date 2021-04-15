Candace Bond-Theriault (she/her/hers) is an unapologetic Black queer feminist writer, lawyer, social justice advocate working at the intersections of law, policy, reproductive health, rights and justice, economic justice, and LGBTQ+ liberation. She is a self-care and community-care guru who is always on her Issa Rae and "rooting for everybody Black." Candace received her LL.M. degree from the American University Washington College of Law, her J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law, and her B.A. from the College of William and Mary. Her writing has appeared in SELF magazine, Colorlines, the Root, Blavity, Rewire, Ms. Magazine, the Advocate, the Grio, and the Huffington Post. She lives in Northern Virginia, with her partner and the cutest yorkie ever.