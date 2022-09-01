Brigid Dwyer, MD

Dr. Dwyer received her medical degree from Brown University. She completed an internship in medicine and a residency in neurology at the Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Dwyer also completed a fellowship in brain injury medicine and neurorehabilitation at Brown University/ Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System.

About Health

Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.