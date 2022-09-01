Brigid Dwyer, MD Title: Neurologist Education: Brown University Expertise: Neurology, Brain Injury, Neurorehabilitation, Behavioral Health Experience Brigid Dwyer, MD, is a board-certified neurologist and an assistant professor of Neurology at Boston University. Her interests include traumatic brain injury, disorders of consciousness, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Education Dr. Dwyer received her medical degree from Brown University. She completed an internship in medicine and a residency in neurology at the Boston University Medical Center. Dr. Dwyer also completed a fellowship in brain injury medicine and neurorehabilitation at Brown University/ Veterans Affairs Boston Healthcare System. About Health Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.