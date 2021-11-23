Bridgette Hill is a highly sought-after certified trichologist and inventive colorist. For over 20 years, she has been an integral force in the beauty industry, evolving from a top editorial stylist and colorist to her true calling as a bespoke trichologist and thought leader in hair and scalp health. Affectionately known as "The Scalp Therapist," Bridgette Hill is a practicing trichologist and the founder of Root Cause Scalp Analysis™, a digital platform that allows her to offer personalized, virtual scalp analysis consultations, treatments, and guidance to build a comprehensive understanding of all underlying factors and disruptors that may cause scalp and hair concerns. She was ayurvedic trained at the Aveda Institute and certified as a trichologist with World Trichology Society. Bridgette is recognized and featured in Allure and InStyle, Vogue, O, the Oprah Magazine, Health, GQ, Cosmopolitan, and Fat Mascara about scalp health, high-porosity hair, shampooing, hair treatments, hair coloring and more. Bridgette resides in Delray Beach, FL and her greatest joy is watching her daughter, Skye, master her passion on the soccer field as a professional player.