Title: Neurosurgeon Education: Vanderbilt University, West Virginia University School of Medicine Expertise: Neurosurgery, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke

Board-certified neurosurgeon

Director of the Cerebrovascular & Endovascular Neurosurgery at Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Author of over 40 peer-reviewed publications

Experience Brian M. Snelling, MD, is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He is currently the Director of Cerebrovascular & Endovascular Neurosurgery and the Medical Director of the Marilyn & Stanley Barry Center for Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke at the Marcus Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Snelling specializes in the surgical and endovascular treatment of brain and spine disorders.

Education Dr. Snelling received his undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University. He received his medical degree form the West Virginia University School of Medicine where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed a residency in neurological surgery and a fellowship in endovascular neurosurgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.