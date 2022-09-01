Brian M. Snelling, MD Title: Neurosurgeon Education: Vanderbilt University, West Virginia University School of Medicine Expertise: Neurosurgery, Endovascular Surgery, Stroke Board-certified neurosurgeonDirector of the Cerebrovascular & Endovascular Neurosurgery at Boca Raton Regional HospitalAuthor of over 40 peer-reviewed publications Experience Brian M. Snelling, MD, is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon at Boca Raton Regional Hospital. He is currently the Director of Cerebrovascular & Endovascular Neurosurgery and the Medical Director of the Marilyn & Stanley Barry Center for Cerebrovascular Disease and Stroke at the Marcus Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Snelling specializes in the surgical and endovascular treatment of brain and spine disorders. Education Dr. Snelling received his undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering from Vanderbilt University. He received his medical degree form the West Virginia University School of Medicine where he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha. He completed a residency in neurological surgery and a fellowship in endovascular neurosurgery at Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. About Health Health.com, a Dotdash Meredith Brand, is an award-winning online resource for empathetic, trustworthy, and actionable health and wellness information so you can make the best choice for your health. We reach more than 9 million readers a month. We ensure the accuracy of our content by relying on seasoned health journalists, credentialed medical professionals and thorough fact checkers. Learn more about us and our editorial process.