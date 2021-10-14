Bethany Heitman

The reality star and entrepreneur opens up about raising her daughter to appreciate family, her fitness journey, and more.
Advertisement
With the release of her latest memoir, Gabrielle Union is finding power in sharing her most vulnerable moments.
After a milestone birthday, the actor is taking the time to reflect on the wellness practices that make her feel her best.
7 Influencers Explain Why Diversity Is So Important in the Fitness World—And What Needs to Change
Article
Over the past year, conversations on equity and equality have been a large part of the national discourse. People are paying close attention to diversity and inclusion efforts—including within the fitness world. To understand where we are and where we need to go when it comes to this important topic, Health spoke with seven thought leaders.
As the gymnast gears up for the Tokyo Olympics, she gives us an inside peek at what it really takes to win the gold.
Busy Philipps on Her Recent Mammogram Scare, the Importance of Regular Checkups, and Always Being Kind to Yourself
Article
Funny and outspoken, Busy Philipps tells us why she doesn’t want to work with men ever again, the wellness lesson she’s still trying to learn, and much more.