Bethany Heitman

Bethany Heitman has spent over fifteen years creating engaging content for women. She is the former editor-in-chief of People StyleWatch and has held senior leadership positions at Cosmopolitan, Health, and Seventeen. Bethany has interviewed some of the most powerful female entertainers (Adele, Taylor Swift, and Pink—to name a few), written investigative reports on topics like sexual assault and workplace harassment, and created innovative fashion and beauty features.
Khloé Kardashian Quit Yo-Yo Dieting to Become Healthier Both Mentally and Physically
The reality star and entrepreneur opens up about raising her daughter to appreciate family, her fitness journey, and more.
Gabrielle Union Shares Her Most Vulnerable Moments—Including a Life-Changing Misdiagnosis
With the release of her latest memoir, Gabrielle Union is finding power in sharing her most vulnerable moments.
Regina Hall On Turning 50: 'You Either Have Another Birthday...or You Don't'
After a milestone birthday, the actor is taking the time to reflect on the wellness practices that make her feel her best. 
7 Influencers Explain Why Diversity Is So Important in the Fitness World—And What Needs to Change
Over the past year, conversations on equity and equality have been a large part of the national discourse. People are paying close attention to diversity and inclusion efforts—including within the fitness world. To understand where we are and where we need to go when it comes to this important topic, Health spoke with seven thought leaders. 
How Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health While Training for The Olympics
As the gymnast gears up for the Tokyo Olympics, she gives us an inside peek at what it really takes to win the gold.
Busy Philipps on Her Recent Mammogram Scare, the Importance of Regular Checkups, and Always Being Kind to Yourself
Funny and outspoken, Busy Philipps tells us why she doesn’t want to work with men ever again, the wellness lesson she’s still trying to learn, and much more.
La La Anthony Talks Self-Care and the Importance of Doing Things That ‘Feed Your Soul’
The 39-year-old actor (catch her on Showtime’s The Chi) and beauty and fashion entrepreneur talks self-care, confidence, and achieving your goals. 
Christina Aguilera Talks Confidence and Working Through Insecurities in the Public Eye
Christina Aguilera has been called the voice of a generation. Now she’s using that voice in a whole new way—to advocate for herself and focus on what makes her happy. 
Mayim Bialik On Why She Feels Therapy is So Important: ‘Everyone Can Use at Least a Little Bit of It’
The 45-year-old star of Fox’s Call Me Kat has a new podcast, a PhD in neuroscience, and a passion for sustainability. 
Camila Mendes Opens Up About the Self-Care Tactics That Help Her Deal With Pandemic Isolation
The Riverdale star shares her wellness secrets: listening to her body, paring down, and learning to love alone time.
Rosario Dawson on Recognizing Anxious Feelings—and How She’s Prioritizing Her Emotional Health
Practicing gratitude, slaying her anxiety, and finding a therapist—these are just a few of the ways this busy actor finds balance.
Drew Barrymore on Struggling to Achieve Balance and Why Working Out Isn’t Her Top Priority
Start the new year on a bright note with the iconic actress and talk show host—she’s sharing her thoughts on everything from kindness to honest parenting to realistic self-care.
Kate and Oliver Hudson Get Candid on The Importance of Family, Wellness, and Enjoying Your 40s
Throughout 2020, many of us spent more time with family than usual— after all, it was tough to see anyone else! So, as the year comes to an end, Health wanted to celebrate those very special bonds, and we could think of no better way to do that than with an uplifting, fun convo between hilarious and charming siblings Kate and Oliver Hudson. 
4 Women on How They're Fighting the Coronavirus Pandemic on the Frontlines
When much of the country went into isolation, these women stepped up to fight COVID-19 in unique and powerful ways—and they say they won’t stop until we beat this thing.
Naomie Harris Opens Up About Her Wellness Journey, and the One Thing That Totally Changed Her Relationship With Her Body
The acclaimed actor shares her thoughtful approach to her career and her health.
Mary J. Blige Talks Black Lives Matter and the Importance of Self-Love
As the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige has left an indelible mark on fans and the music industry alike. But it's her laser focus on self-love that we find truly inspiring.
Hilary Swank on Taking a Break From Acting to Become a Caregiver: 'Make Sure That You're Taking Time for Yourself'
After retreating from the spotlight for a few years, the Academy Award–winning actor is back with a new project and a fresh outlook on life.
Jordana Brewster Talks Mental Health During Quarantine and How She Explained the Pandemic to Her Kids
She may star in the Fast & Furious movies, but in real life, the actress says this past spring has taught her valuable lessons about taking it easy.
Amanda Kloots Opens Up About Staying Positive Amid Husband Nick Cordero's COVID-19 Battle
Former Radio City Rockette, Amanda Kloots, spoke to Health about her fitness empire and her husband's ongoing struggles with COVID-19.
3 Money Tips for Navigating a Financial Emergency
When your financial life is turned upside down, your first instinct may be to panic. Don't. These expert tips are a much better alternative.
Rita Wilson Talks Surviving Breast Cancer, Coronavirus, and Why Songwriting Makes Her Feel Like a 'True Artist'
The actor and singer opens up about her passion for making music and the life experiences that have changed the way she thinks about her health.
Alanis Morissette is Breastfeeding on Our May Cover—and It's a Tribute to Moms Everywhere
Deeply intelligent and incredibly open, the groundbreaking musician opens up about motherhood, self-care, and her postpartum experience.
Ali Wong Opens Up About Her Miscarriage and Why No Topic is Off Limits On Stage
All jokes aside, this superstar comedian might just be one of the hardest-working women in show business—and she's sharing the secrets to her success.
This is How Gina Torres Deals With Mom Guilt: 'You Want to Be All Things All the Time, and You Just Can't Be'
The actress is just as driven as the character she plays on TV—but she's warm and friendly, too.
Chelsea Handler On How 'Therapy, Meditation, and Weed' Changed Her Life
Always frank, the comedian gets real about putting in the emotional work to deal with old traumas and find more joy.
