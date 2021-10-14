Beth Weinhouse loves being a journalist and learning new things... and then passing that knowledge on to others. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Beth began her career in print magazines, and has written and/or edited for Prevention, Reader's Digest, Self, Child, Parenting, Travel & Leisure, Town & Country, The Los Angeles Times Magazine, NY Newsday, and many, many more. While she was editorial director of Conceive, the magazine was named one of the 50 Best Magazines in the country by the Chicago Tribune, and won a coveted gold Folio "Eddie" Award for best women's lifestyle magazine. She co-authored (with Leslie Laurence) the book Outrageous Practices: How Medicine Mistreats Women. But this is the digital age, and now Beth writes and edits for a variety of websites, including TheHealthy.com, Survivornet.com, The Global Healthy Living Foundation, and, of course, Health.com. (But print journalism isn't dead. Recently Beth has also enjoyed writing for Real Simple, Columbia Magazine, Virginia Living, and Healthy Together.) When she's not learning new things for work, Beth likes to be out in the world learning new things by travelling, reading, and talking to as many interesting people as she can.