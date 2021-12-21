Bella Gerard
The 11 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums Dermatologists Love for Hydrated Skin
Article
These hyaluronic acid serums can help your skin retain moisture for a rejuvenated, hydrated complexion.
Advertisement
10 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair, According to Hairstylists
Article
These shampoos for greasy hair will leave your strands and scalp hydrated and oil-free.
This New Aerie Collection Was Designed By Aly Raisman and Iskra Lawrence
Video
Aly Raisman, Iskra Lawrence, Yara Shahidi, and Rachel Platten are launching a new line that benefits their favorite charities.
I Wash My Hair Once a Week—and It's Never Looked Better
Video
Going seven days in between shampoos might seem daunting, but the results are well worth it.
I Tried the Cheapest Eye Shadow at Sephora—and the Results Blew My Mind
Video
The new ColourPop Super Shock Shadows are everything you need in an eye shadow at an incredible price.
These Heart-Shaped Lipsticks Are Taking Over Instagram Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Video
This Cupid-approved lippie is FINALLY back in stock.
I Got Botox at 22—Here's Why I Don't Regret It
Video
Botox isn't for everyone, but the effect it's had on my self-esteem has been life-changing.
Advertisement
This Is the Only Pencil I Trust for Full, Natural-Looking Brows
Video
This pencil gives me the Cara Delevingne brows of my dreams.
The 8 Best Whitening Products for Sensitive Teeth and Gums
Article
Gentle yet effective.
I Got Botox at 22—Here's Why I Don't Regret It
Video
Botox isn't for everyone, but the effect it's had on my self-esteem has been life-changing.
This Is the Only Pencil I Trust for Full, Natural-Looking Brows
Video
This pencil gives me the Cara Delevingne brows of my dreams.
The 8 Best Whitening Products for Sensitive Teeth and Gums
Article
Gentle yet effective.
I'm a 34E—This Is the Only Strapless Bra I Trust to Stay in Place
Video
Lift, support, and comfort, no strings (or straps!) attached.
The One Product That Can Make Your Lip Color Last All Day
Article
Fading? Feathering? Not if you use this first.
Advertisement
The One Supplement That Completely Transformed My Damaged Hair
Article
This ingredient gave my hair strength and shine from the inside out.
The Only 3 Foundations That Cover My Cystic Acne Scars—But Still Look Natural
Video
The perfect picks for a your-skin-but-better look.
10 Messy Bun Ideas That Will Make You Feel Like Meghan Markle
Video
Plus, all the tools and tips you need to recreate her look—and add your own twist.
6 Bridal Beauty Trends That Are Blowing Up Pinterest
Video
Stylish brides are incorporating these hair and makeup trends into their wedding day glam.
The 11 Best Hairstyles for Medium-Length Hair
Video
Not too short, not too long—juuust right.
This Vlogger Claims Her Extensions Ruined Her Hair—So She Shaved Her Head Bald in Viral Video
Video
"New trend, new bald, 2018!"
13 Hair Color Ideas for Brunettes
Video
From blended balayage to statement color.
Advertisement
Beyonce Wore Glossier Bow Brow—Plus a Brand New Product—to the Grammys
Video
Recreate the singer's fierce brow game for just $16.
I Got a Vagina Facial—and Lived to Tell the Tale
Video
Here's everything you need to know: the highs, the lows, the extractions.
Blue Matcha Is Taking Over Instagram—But There's a Catch
Video
Does this dreamy powder offer the same health perks as green matcha?
This Viral Video of a Woman Pulling Out Chunks of Her Hair Shows the Reality of Postpartum Hair Loss
Video
Telogen effluvium is common among women who have recently given birth.
Here's Why a Dermatologist Says You Should NEVER Use Vaseline to Treat Acne
Video
Don't believe everything you read online.
This Plus-Size Model Recreated Victoria's Secret Ads and We Are So Here For It
Video
Tabria Majors is here to prove that body positivity is sexy.
Find Your Perfect HIIT Routine With These Top Workout Videos
Gallery
Want to try out a HIIT workout? Take your pick from our favorite videos.
Load More
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com