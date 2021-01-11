Barbara Brody

Barbara Brody is a New York-based freelance writer who specializes in health and wellness. Her work has appeared in WebMD, Prevention, AARP, Better Homes & Gardens, and many other consumer outlets. She also creates content for hospitals, medical schools, and health-related non-profits.
'Post-COVID Syndrome' Is Causing Lingering Symptoms in Some Coronavirus Survivors—Here's What to Know
These people survived the coronavirus, only to struggle with lingering symptoms months after recovery. Here's what doctors say about this mysterious syndrome.
These 3 Women Were Each Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer—Even Though They Never Smoked
Yes, you can get lung cancer even if you've never picked up the habit. These 3 women are proof.
'Hospital Diversion' Is Perfectly Legal and Putting People at Risk. Here's What You Need to Know
This controversial policy diverts ambulances away from the nearest ER, and it could cost you your life in an emergency.
Narcissistic Abuse Is the Scary New Kind of Emotional Abuse You Need to Know About
This dangerous abuse has been in the spotlight recently—here's how to recognize it.
How to Tell if You Have Normal Post-Traumatic Stress or Something More Serious
Both mental health conditions can happen after you've experienced trauma, but there's a big difference between them.
Your Birth Control Should Probably Change as You Get Older—These Are the Best Options in Your 20s, 30s, and 40s
Your life is different, and so are your health risks.
6 Ways Your Breasts Change When You Reach 40
What's in store for your set during this pivotal decade.
7 Self-Care Tips That Will Make You Happier This Summer
Refresh, recharge, and score more summertime me time.
‘Vacation Constipation’ Is Real—Here’s How to Keep It From Ruining Your Next Trip
A GI doctor explains why so many people get so backed up away from home.
The Surprisingly Easy Move That Can Make You Happier and Boost Your Energy Instantly
A simple trick for feeling better and getting more done.
6 Reasons Spring Is the Best Time of Year to Lose Weight
You're not as hungry, you burn more calories, and more.
