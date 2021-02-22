Ayana Byrd is an award-winning author and journalist. She is the co-author of the books Hair Story: Untangling the Roots of Black Hair in America and the anthology Naked: Black Women Bare All About Their Skin, Hair, Hips, Lips and Other Parts. Her work has appeared in numerous anthologies, including How We Fight White Supremacy and The Fire This Time: Young Activists and The New Feminism, as well as publications such as The New York Times, L'Uomo Vogue, Fast Company, Glamour, Essence, Vogue Portugal and O, the Oprah Magazine.