Aviva Patz
­­­19 Reasons You Don't Want to Have Sex Anymore
Gallery
Libido lagging? Meds, stress, or health conditions could be to blame.
Advertisement
34 Sleep Hacks for Your Most Restful Night Ever
Gallery
Beat insomnia now with these science-backed sleep tips.
This Is How Much Protein You Really Need to Eat in a Day
Article
Daily protein intake isn't necessarily the same for everyone—here's how to determine how much you should be aiming for.
Adult Vaccines: What You Need and When
Gallery
What shots you need and when to protect yourself.
9 Ways to Detox Your Home
Gallery
When it comes to greening your space, these moves matter
20 Signs You're Too Obsessed With Your Weight
Gallery
When dropping pounds is all you think about, you're setting yourself up for an eating disorder.
Stomach Problems? Here's What Your Symptoms Could Mean
Video
Some stomach problems have a simple cause (too much dairy, not enough H2O); others are more complicated. Use this guide to diagnose your symptoms and get the scoop on the most common GI problems.
Advertisement
7 Eye Symptoms and What They Could Mean
Video
It's time to get wise about your eyes: Redness, itching, watering, grittiness...whatever your symptom is, we have solutions to help you see clearly again.
How to Treat 4 Different Kinds of Headaches
Gallery
Bad headache? ID what's causing your agony and find the right remedy to treat it.
Stomach Problems? Here's What Your Symptoms Could Mean
Video
Some stomach problems have a simple cause (too much dairy, not enough H2O); others are more complicated. Use this guide to diagnose your symptoms and get the scoop on the most common GI problems.
7 Eye Symptoms and What They Could Mean
Video
It's time to get wise about your eyes: Redness, itching, watering, grittiness...whatever your symptom is, we have solutions to help you see clearly again.
How to Treat 4 Different Kinds of Headaches
Gallery
Bad headache? ID what's causing your agony and find the right remedy to treat it.
Quiz: Do You Have Good Energy?
Article
See if you know what actually puts pep in your step.
Want to Live to 100? Eat These Foods
Gallery
Alas, there are no magic bullets. "The best advice is still Michael Pollan's: 'Eat food, not too much,'" says Simin Nikbin Meydani, PhD, director of the USDA–Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University.
Advertisement
New Ways to Stay Sneeze-Free
Gallery
You've already heard you should stay indoors with the A/C running on high pollen count days, but there's much more you can do to steer clear of allergy sniffles.
Quiz: Discover Your Real Age
Video
Is your real age younger, is it older? Take our quiz to determine how well you're aging, and learn the latest tips for turning back the clock.
How to Save Big on Allergy Drugs
Gallery
Get allergy relief on the cheap with these tips from Teri Gault, money-saving guru and founder/CEO of thegrocerygame.com.
Overscheduled? How to Carve Out Some Downtime This Summer
Article
It's the best gift you can give your body and mind this season. Find out how to take back your time and feel so much happier as a result.
Alternative Remedies That Actually Work
Article
These treatments—beloved by Gwyneth, Mariah, and other celebs—may sound wacky (cupping?!). But like traditional medicine, many help with easing pain, stopping headaches, and more.
How to Have a Healthy Heart For Life
Article
Here's how to keep your heart beating strong for decades to come.
© Copyright Health.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com