Ashley Ziegler is a lifestyle writer specializing in motherhood, family health, and consumer products. As a lifestyle writer, she publishes content on everything lifestyle, from home, family, and kids, to fashion and beauty. After college, Ashley moved from her Hoosier-state home to North Carolina where she writes full-time and lives with her husband and two daughters. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Purdue University and her Master of Science in Management from Indiana Wesleyan University.