Ashley Mateo

Ashley Mateo has over a decade’s worth of experience covering fitness, health, travel, and more for publications including the WSJ, Men’s Journal, Women's Health, and more.

What Is Eccentric Exercise—And Why Should You Incorporate It Into Your Training Program?
Video
Bonus: You don't need any extra equipment to reap the benefits.
Advertisement
How to Stay Safe While Hiking This Summer
Video
Hiking lets you spend time in nature and benefits body, mind, and spirit—plus, it’s as easy or as hard as you want to make it. Lace up and get out there. 
Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card: What to Do if You Lose It, Why You Shouldn't Laminate It, and Other Important Info
Video
This piece of paper could be your passport into the new normal.
7 Quiet Sex Positions For a Sneaky Hookup
Video
Here's how to pull off some guest-bedroom booty.
Revenge Bedtime Procrastination Is a Real Sleep Disorder—Here's What It Means and How to Stop Doing It
Video
Consider this your wake-up call.
5 Health Issues Joe Biden Plans to Tackle as Soon as He Takes Office
Video
The new president has a lot on his agenda that goes beyond COVID-19.
How to Make Exercise Easier—Even When You Don't Want to Work Out
Video
When your workout starts to feel like work, try incorporating these 7 simple tricks.
Breast Sex: 5 Ways to Get More Pleasure From Your Breasts During Sex
Video
Your breasts and nipples are some of the most sensitive parts of your body. Get the most pleasure from them during sex with these expert tips.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Will Seasonal Affective Disorder Be Worse This Year Because of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Say
Video
The winter blues are a normal part of the season—but what happens when you add pandemic stress and depression on top of that?
What Exactly Is Female Ejaculation—and Can Every Woman Do It?
Video
Sex researchers address everything you've always wanted to know about squirting.
You’re Not the Only One Feeling More Anxious in 2020–Here’s What to Do About It
Video
Let's start a productive conversation.
COVID-19 Testing: Here’s How Often You Should Really Be Doing It
Video
It's necessary to ending the pandemic.
The Risk Domestic Violence Survivors Take When They Register to Vote—and How Some States Are Protecting Them
Video
Registering to vote makes addresses public—potentially putting survivors who've fled their abuser in danger.
'Immune Boosting' Supplements Are All Over the Internet—But Can They Really Keep You Healthy?
Video
Here's what experts say about them.
8 Moves for a Stronger and More Stable Core
Video
Your middle is your body’s powerhouse.
Advertisement
8 Reasons You Feel Pain After Sex—And What to Do About It
Video
How to turn the ouch back into ooh.
Why Do Nipples Get Hard?
Article
Hey, it happens.
High-Intensity, Low-Impact Training Will Burn Calories and Protect Your Joints
Video
This version of the high-intensity trend has just as many benefits. Try our 30-minute, at-home workout, and find out for yourself.
Ramp Up Your Cardio Routine With This Battle Rope Exercise
Video
Low-tech gear offers a high-intensity, complete-body workout.
11 Things Every Woman Needs to Know About Vibrators
Video
The more you know about this sex toy, the more inclined you’ll be to use it—and the better your sex life will be.
The Blended Orgasm Can Make Sex Even More Intense—Here's How to Have One
Video
All orgasms are good. But this type is ah-mazing.
This Is How Often Most Couples Have Sex, According to Science
Video
Do it less frequently? Here's what that might mean.
Advertisement
Everything You Need to Know About Running for Beginners
Video
Once you start moving (even if you’re running one block at a time!), it becomes a habit—one you won’t just learn to like, but might actually start to crave.
7 Reasons You're Bleeding After Sex, According to Ob-Gyns
Video
Maybe you just need more lube; maybe it's a sign of something more serious.
These Are the 6 Best Strength Exercises for Runners
Video
Build your strength and you'll run faster.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com