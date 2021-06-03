Ashley Mateo

Bonus: You don't need any extra equipment to reap the benefits.
Advertisement
Hiking lets you spend time in nature and benefits body, mind, and spirit—plus, it’s as easy or as hard as you want to make it. Lace up and get out there.
Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card, What to Do if You Lose It, Why You Shouldn't Laminate It, and Other Important Info , BOSTON - DECEMBER 16: Elizabeth Hafted, Pharmacist displays a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston on Dec. 16, 2020. (Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Your COVID-19 Vaccine Card: What to Do if You Lose It, Why You Shouldn't Laminate It, and Other Important Info
Video
This piece of paper could be your passport into the new normal.
Here's how to pull off some guest-bedroom booty.
Revenge Bedtime Procrastination Is a Real Sleep Disorder—Here's What It Means and How to Stop Doing It
Video
Consider this your wake-up call.
Things Joe Biden Plans to Do That Can Affect Your Health , US President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 7, 2021, to announce key nominees for the Justice Department. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
The new president has a lot on his agenda that goes beyond COVID-19.