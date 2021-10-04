Ashley Abramson

Ashley Abramson is a freelance writer based in Milwaukee, WI. She's written for the New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, and more.
What Are 'Crisis Standards of Care'? Experts Explain How Patients Are Prioritized Amid COVID Surges
This is what happens to when COVID overwhelms hospital resources.
How to Know if Nipple Discharge Is Normal—And When to See a Doctor
What to know about every type of nipple discharge.
Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain, Sleep Apnea, and More
According to experts, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Here's how to find the best sleeping position for you.
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Walks Runway With Insulin Pump Showing for Her Type 1 Diabetes
"As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway!"
Simone Biles Opens Up About How Sexual Abuse Affected Her Mental Health: 'I Should Have Quit Way Before Tokyo'
"I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me," Biles said, referring to the media attention from former gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse trial.
What Is the R.1 COVID-19 Variant? Here's What We Know So Far
Data suggests the variant has been in the US since April 2021, when it was discovered after an outbreak in a Kentucky nursing home.
Chrissy Teigen Shares Post on Her Miscarriage: 'When You Lose a Baby Halfway Through, Your Body Just Pauses'
Her pregnancy loss happened nearly a year ago, but the pain still resonates.
Amy Schumer Just Had Surgery to Remove Her Uterus and Appendix Due to Endometriosis
She opened up about the experience on Instagram.
Doctors Warn Against Using Betadine in Nasal Spray or Mouthwash to Prevent COVID-19—Here's Why
The viral claim won't protect you against COVID-19—but it might lead to some other unwanted health issues.
Can I Get the Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine at the Same Time? Here's What Experts Say
Everything you'll want to know before booking an appointment.
What Causes Fall Allergies? How to Get Yours Diagnosed and Treated
Everything you want to know about those annoying seasonal sniffles.
Is an Earache a Sign of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Say
Plus, why the respiratory illness symptom might be more common with the Delta variant.
What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?—Here's What We Know So Far
Here's what the experts say about this newly-discovered mutation.
TikTok Users Are Eating Rice Krispies Treats Before Their Workouts—And It's Not Bad Advice
Why you might want to reach for your fave childhood snack before your next HIIT session.
Selena Gomez Underwent Chemotherapy for Lupus—Here's How the Treatment Helps Those With the Disease
The 29-year-old singer and actress was diagnosed with lupus in 2014.
Does Natural Immunity Protect Against the Delta Variant, or Do I Still Need the Vaccine?
Why vaccination is still crucial in the fight against the Delta variant, according to experts.
