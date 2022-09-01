Ashleigh is the director of commerce for the Health Group at Dotdash Meredith where she oversees health, fitness, and family content. For more than 10 years, Ashleigh Morley has covered the health and wellness space through a variety of lifestyle lenses. She is also a certified barre instructor teaching at a boutique studio and the mother of two energetic boys who keeps her on her toes. Whether she's writing about resistance bands for a full-body workout or potty training seats for stressed parents, she only recommends the most thoroughly vetted (and personally tested) products. Ashleigh received her B.A. in Journalism from Baylor University.