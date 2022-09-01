April McCormick

April is the health editor for Performance Marketing with Shape. She has over a decade of experience writing about sustainable living, mental health, active lifestyles, yoga, meditation, postpartum wellness, international travel tips and hotspots, financial planning, and emerging tech trends.

Her work has been published globally in publications such as All4Women (NZ), Health.com, The Huffington Post, Mama Mia (AUS), Parents, Parents Magazine, The Straits Times (SG), TripSavvy, Verywell Family, Verywell Fit, Verywell Health, and appeared in the New York Times Bestseller, A Letter To My Mom, among other publications.

Visit her website at AprilMcCormick.com for more information