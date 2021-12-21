Anne Krueger
19 Thyroid Disease Symptoms You Should Get Checked Out ASAP
That little gland in your neck can do a whole lot of damage.
Should Women With Breast Cancer Be Guinea Pigs?
How research benefits breast cancer patients
How to Make the Most of Your Health Insurance
Your medical insurance can help you stay in top form—if you use it right.
Today is National Mammography Day: Should You Schedule One?
Today is the 20th anniversary of National Mammography Day. Back in 1993, it was Bill Clinton who proclaimed that the third Friday in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month should be a day for encouraging women to make an appointment for a mammogram.
22 Ways to Help a Friend With Breast Cancer
Whether your friend or family member is newly diagnosed or in the midst of treatment, vague offers aren't that helpful. She has enough on her mind; she has cancer. Give breast cancer patients the kind of support they really need.
Why I Love World Heart Day (And You Should, Too)
This Sunday is World Heart Day—a day that's full of local activities and information-sharing designed to hike awareness about the devastating impact of heart disease and stroke, which kill 17.3 million people each year. That's more than the number of people who die from malaria, HIV/AIDS, and TB put together.
4 Healthy Aging Secrets From My 99-Year-Old Aunt
I recently spent nearly 12 hours with my Aunt Norma on her 99th birthday. (I don't get to see her often so wanted to maximize every moment.) While I left exhausted and mentally drained, she was still pretty darn perky.
12 Signs You Suffer From Summer Depression
From vacation envy and arm-flab anxiety to actual summer-onset seasonal affective disorder (yes, it exists), here's what may be dragging you down during the dog days of summer.
Fat Like Me? 3 Reasons You Should Be Happy Obesity Is a Disease
Every year I go for my annual checkup and every year I come out of the office ticked off that my doctor has not told me I'm fat. I know I'm in the minority here, but I want my doctor to talk to me about my weight.
7 Ways ObamaCare Will Rock Your Health World
There are a couple of words that cause more stress in my house than even " colonoscopy" and "root canal" and those words are "health insurance." Over the years, my family has been insured through employers, we've been self-insured, we've signed up for insurance through the government (COBRA) after a layoff, and we've sought insurance as a small business owner.
The Most Stressed-Out States in the U.S.? The Answer May Surprise You
Whey say that happiness is a state of mind, but it appears it's actually just…a state. In fact, it's Hawaii. When a Gallup Poll randomly asked 350,000 U.S. state residents over the course of 2012 whether they were stressed, Hawaiians were the most likely to say "No."
Halle Berry's Pregnancy: The Real Deal on Fertility in Your 40s
Bombshell Halle Berry dropped a bombshell of her own last week. The 46-year-old actress, the first African American to win a Best Actress Academy Award (for Monster's Ball in 2002), announced she was pregnant.
