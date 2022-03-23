Anju Goel, MD, MPH

Anju Goel, MD, MPH, is a public health consultant and physician with more than 10 years of experience in the California public health system. Her work has primarily focused on addressing communicable disease, health policy, health promotion, and disaster preparedness among the residents of California. For the past two years, she has worked for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as a consultant on the COVID-19 response. Dr. Goel has also led task forces for the American Medical Women's Association, conducted pro bono forensic evaluations for asylum seekers as a volunteer for Physicians for Human Rights, and provided medical consultation for youth with diabetes in East Africa as a volunteer for Life for a Child. She received her medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and her master of public health from Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. She is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.