Anita Sadaty, MD, is an obstetrician-gynecologist at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York. She is the founder of the functional medicine practice Redefining Health Medical and a clinical assistant professor at Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine. She also teaches as a resident instructor in the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Northwell. Dr. Sadaty has a background in research with the Rockefeller University Department of Biochemistry at Cornell University. She graduated with honors from Cornell University as a member of Alpha Omega Alpha and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at North Shore University Hospital.