Anita C. Chandrasekaran, MD, MPH, is a rheumatologist at Hartford Healthcare Medical Group in Connecticut. She is board-certified in both rheumatology and internal medicine. She has a background in research on HPV infection and vaccination, diet and inflammatory bowel disease, imaging in systemic sclerosis, and a variety of other topics. Dr. Chandrasekaran earned her dual MD and MPH degrees at the University of Connecticut. She completed her residency at Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital in La Jolla, California.