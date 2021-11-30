Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell is a Board-Certified Physician, Certified Clinical Sleep Specialist and Sleep Coach. She attained a Masters in Biotechnology from Rush University, her MD from the University of Illinois in Chicago and completed her training as a physician in Washington D.C where she went on to receive her certification in Sleep Health. Her sleep blog has been featured as 1 of the top 50 blogs in sleep and she has contributed to a number of online and print publications. She is the founder and CEO of her sleep coaching company The Solution is Sleep LLC that was created to help busy female professionals live happier, healthier and more productive lives through better sleep. When's she's not in the clinic or consulting with clients, she loves working out and spending time with her husband and family.