Amy Bess Cook is a writer and entrepreneur committed to sharing unsung perspectives. With a career spanning two decades, she has built editorial experience in travel, the arts, wellness, and wine. Along the way, she's also rolled up her sleeves to gain hands-on training in the topics she covers, from apprenticing top winemakers to studying with renowned meditation masters.

In 2018, after 10 years in the wine industry, Amy Bess founded Woman-Owned Wineries,

a social endeavor elevating her female colleagues. For this work, she has been recognized by The New York Times, The San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg, Forbes, and beyond. Tackling related topics such as power abuse in the workplace and the gender pay gap, her essays and articles have appeared in a range of literary, trade, and lifestyle publications.

After 22 years in California, Amy Bess has now returned to her native North Carolina to make a home in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Experience

20+ years as a working writer

Education

Bachelor of Arts in Painting, Appalachian State University

Certificate of Business Management, the University of California at Davis