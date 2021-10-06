Amber Brenza, CPT

"The result is me looking my best—with no retouching and no filters and no anything else."
Advertisement
"For all of you who have an issue with an older woman celebrating her body and age, there is an unfollow button."
'Dawson's Creek' Writer Heidi Ferrer Dies by Suicide After '13-Month Battle' With Long-Haul COVID
Article
Ferrer, 50, died just two days before her birthday.
Experts say side effects are actually a good thing after the vaccine, so what if you feel fine?
demi lovato heart attack brain damage overdose , LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Demi Lovato attends the Teen Vogue Summit 2019 at Goya Studios on November 02, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue)
Demi Lovato Says She Has ‘Brain Damage’ After Suffering 3 Strokes and a Heart Attack During Her 2018 Overdose
Video
"My doctors said that I had five to ten more minutes."
Young african american girl applying eyelashes mascara pointing with finger to the camera and to you, hand sign, positive and confident gesture from the front
There's actually a legit reason behind why the pairing works.