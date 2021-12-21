Amanda MacMillan
The 12 Best Weighted Blankets for Anxiety—and Why You Might Want to Buy One
Article
From cooling weighted picks to options for kids, shop the best weighted blankets on Amazon, according to customers who love them.
What Causes Stress? 21 Reasons You're Stressed—And What to Do About Them
Gallery
Watch out for these hidden anxiety triggers and mood busters.
9 Facts About Allergy Shots You Need to Know Before Deciding to Get Them
Gallery
Allergen immunotherapy can be life-changing for many people with allergies, but it's not without downsides—and it may not be your only option.
9 Things to Do When You Can't Sleep Because Your Mind Is Racing
Gallery
Here's how to quiet your busy brain–and finally get some rest.
12 Things Nobody Tells You About Losing Weight
Gallery
All the weird, wonderful, and sometimes frustrating ways that dropping pounds changes your life.
Yes, Period Headaches Are a Real Thing—and Here's How You Can Prevent Them
Article
The common complaint is linked to a sudden drop in estrogen. But you don't have to suffer in silence every month.
What You Eat Can Really Hurt (or Help!) Your Migraines
Article
A new review found that ingredients such as caffeine, alcohol, and MSG really can trigger headaches.
How to Soothe a Sore Throat Fast, According to Experts
Gallery
Easy, non-prescription remedies that can help ease soreness and scratchiness.
20 Things to Know About DCIS, or 'Stage 0' Breast Cancer
Gallery
It's a confusing and controversial diagnosis. Here's what you need to know about prognosis, treatment, and the latest DCIS research.
Running With Your Dog: 17 Dos and Don'ts
Gallery
Health, safety, and behavioral tips for logging miles with your four-legged fitness partner.
The G-Spot: What It Is and How to Find It
Gallery
Yep, the G-spot exists—and touching it the right way really can increase sexual pleasure and make orgasms more intense, experts and real women say. Here's how to locate yours and tap into its powers.
Penny Marshall Died from Complications from Diabetes—Here's How That Happens
Video
People can live for many years with diabetes, but the condition can also increase the risk of other health problems.
For Hip Pain, This Drug-Free Technique May Work as Well as Steroid Injections
Article
Dry needling appears to have similar advantages to cortisone shots, without the side effects and long-term risks.
Sweat Much? Here's Why and What You Can Do About It
Video
This explains so much.
Use This Cooking Hack to Reduce Arsenic Levels in Your Rice
Article
The key is to soak the rice overnight, experts say, and to not let all the water evaporate while cooking.
Does Plant Protein Build Muscle as Well as Meat?
Article
According to a new study, the answer is yes. Researchers found that vegetarian protein is just as beneficial for muscle mass and strength as animal protein.
Skeeter Syndrome: This Allergic Reaction to Mosquitos Is a Real Thing
Video
This condition can cause blisters and swelling–and can increase the risk of infection.
12 Anxiety Symptoms That Might Point to a Disorder
Gallery
The symptoms of anxiety can be hard to detect. Here are the ones you need to pay attention to, and how to know if you may have an anxiety disorder.
Working Out While Sick: The Best (and Worst) Exercises You Can Do
Gallery
Don't let a case of the sniffles derail your regular routine.
What Is Lung Cancer's Survival Rate?
Video
Lung cancer has a reputation as an always-fatal disease, but prognosis depends on the type of tumor and when it's diagnosed.
15 Diseases Doctors Often Get Wrong
Gallery
Celiac disease, fibromyalgia, and other ailments that are difficult to diagnose.
13 Foods That Fight Inflammation
Gallery
Out-of-control inflammation can lead to obesity, heart disease, and cancer, among other conditions. Here's what inflammation actually is, and what to eat to fight it.
Jussie Smollett Lied About Being the Victim of a Hate Crime, Police Say. Why Would Someone Do That?
Video
A psychologist explains what might motivate a person to pretend to be a crime victim.
Lady Gaga Postponed Her Tour Because of Her Fibromyalgia—Here's What to Know About the Painful Disorder
Video
The condition involves chronic, widespread pain, and can also cause weakness, fatigue, and memory problems.
This 84-Year-Old Man's Fingers and Toes Turned Black Because of Inflammation In His Arteries
Video
The patient visited his primary care doctor complaining of fever, malaise, and pain and discoloration in his hands and feet.
