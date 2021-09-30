Amanda Gardner

Amanda Gardner is a freelance health reporter whose stories have appeared in cnn.com, health.com, cnn.com, WebMD, HealthDay, Self Magazine, the New York Daily News, Teachers & Writers Magazine, the Foreign Service Journal, AmeriQuests (Vanderbilt University) and others. In 2009, she served as writer-in-residence at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. She is also a community artist and recipient or partner in five National Endowment for the Arts grants.
What Causes Diarrhea? 10 Things That Can Trigger Loose Bowel Movements
Article
Contaminated food, chronic diseases, daily medications—find out what could be causing your diarrhea, and how to stay healthy.
Advertisement
7 Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms to Know, According to Experts
Gallery
The sooner you recognize the symptoms of type 1 diabetes, the sooner you can start the treatment you need.
Type 1 Diabetes Diet: How to Control Your Blood Sugar Levels
Video
The aim is not to restrict food, just to make sure blood sugar levels are controlled.
Is Type 1 Diabetes Genetic? Here's What Experts Say
Video
When it comes to diabetes, genes are only part of the story.
Type 1.5 Diabetes Is a Controversial Diagnosis—Here's What to Know
Video
Diabetes as we know it is typically organized into two neat categories: type 1 and type 2. In reality, diabetes is much more complicated.
The Differences (and Similarities) Between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
Video
Both can be treated, but only one can be prevented.
How to Lose Water Weight: 8 Things That Cause It and 3 Ways To Prevent It
Video
Experts share their tips for losing and preventing water weight gain.
6 Foods That Help Digestion—and 8 You May Want to Skip, According to Experts
Gallery
It's best to avoid some food—like fatty meats—to avoid tummy upset. But fortunately nature also provides foods that can ease our digestion. Here's a guide to what's good and what's bad when it comes to keeping your system running smoothly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 Heart Attack Symptoms Every Woman Needs to Know
Gallery
Heart attack symptoms can be different in women compared with men. Could you spot the signs?
17 Health Benefits of Grapefruit, According to Nutritionists
Gallery
Be they white, yellow, pink, or deep red, grapefruits have a variety of health benefits (and risks!) that make them not quite like any other fruit.
11 Eating Disorder Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
Gallery
Worried your loved one may be at risk for anorexia or bulimia? These warning signs can help you spot a problem.
Bronchitis vs. Pneumonia: How to Tell the Difference, According to Experts
Video
Either one could be causing that lingering cough.
19 Causes of Hair Loss—And What You Can Do About It
Gallery
It may be an easy fix—like getting more or less of a vitamin—or trickier to treat.
How to Get Rid of a Stuffy Nose, Depending on What's Causing It
Gallery
If you really want to get rid of a stuffy nose fast, you need to know what's causing it. Here, find out what's causing you to be so stuffed up, and how to get rid of the congestion.
7 Things That Can Cause a Lump in Your Breast, According to Experts
Gallery
It's probably not cancer–but that doesn't mean you can ignore a lump in your breast.
Advertisement
What Exactly Is Asthmatic Bronchitis?
Video
Asthma and bronchitis are two different diseases with similar symptoms. Learn more about what asthmatic bronchitis means and asthmatic bronchitis symptoms and treatment.
7 Ways to Get Rid of Chest Congestion
Gallery
Try these natural remedies, home treatments, and meds that really work.
8 PCOS Symptoms You Need to Know, According to Doctors
Gallery
The hormonal imbalance affects one in 10 women of childbearing age—and irregular periods is only one sign.
What to Do After Having Unprotected Sex—Or If the Condom Breaks
Gallery
Every year, 3 million women in the U.S. have unintended pregnancies either because they skipped contraception or used it improperly. Here are seven things to consider after having unprotected sex.
The Most Common Fatigue Causes, According to Experts
Gallery
What to know if you always feel tired, no matter how much sleep you get.
5 Types of Fly Bites You Might Get This Summer—and How to Treat Them
Gallery
Fly bites are typically harmless, but you should still identify them. Find out all about horse fly bites, black fly bites, deer fly bites, and more.
How to Keep Stress From Driving You to Overeat
Video
Try these expert-approved strategies to redirect those stressed-out emotions.
Advertisement
8 Reasons You Have the Chills—Even if You Don't Have a Fever
Video
A bout of the chills is usually nothing major to worry about. Here's how to tell if something more serious might be going on.
Why Tom Hanks' Weight Changes May Have Played Role in Diabetes
Article
Tom Hanks' surprise announcement that he has type 2 diabetes shines a spotlight on the important role that weight--including yo-yo dieting--can play in developing this condition.
7 Causes of Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers
Gallery
Yes, smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers can get it too. Here are a few of the reasons why.
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com