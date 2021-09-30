Amanda Gardner

Contaminated food, chronic diseases, daily medications—find out what could be causing your diarrhea, and how to stay healthy.
Advertisement
The sooner you recognize the symptoms of type 1 diabetes, the sooner you can start the treatment you need.
The aim is not to restrict food, just to make sure blood sugar levels are controlled.
When it comes to diabetes, genes are only part of the story.
Diabetes as we know it is typically organized into two neat categories: type 1 and type 2. In reality, diabetes is much more complicated.
Both can be treated, but only one can be prevented.
Experts share their tips for losing and preventing water weight gain.
It's best to avoid some food—like fatty meats—to avoid tummy upset. But fortunately nature also provides foods that can ease our digestion. Here's a guide to what's good and what's bad when it comes to keeping your system running smoothly.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heart attack symptoms can be different in women compared with men. Could you spot the signs?
Be they white, yellow, pink, or deep red, grapefruits have a variety of health benefits (and risks!) that make them not quite like any other fruit.
Worried your loved one may be at risk for anorexia or bulimia? These warning signs can help you spot a problem.
Either one could be causing that lingering cough.
It may be an easy fix—like getting more or less of a vitamin—or trickier to treat.
If you really want to get rid of a stuffy nose fast, you need to know what's causing it. Here, find out what's causing you to be so stuffed up, and how to get rid of the congestion.
It's probably not cancer–but that doesn't mean you can ignore a lump in your breast.
Advertisement
Asthma and bronchitis are two different diseases with similar symptoms. Learn more about what asthmatic bronchitis means and asthmatic bronchitis symptoms and treatment.
Try these natural remedies, home treatments, and meds that really work.
The hormonal imbalance affects one in 10 women of childbearing age—and irregular periods is only one sign.
Every year, 3 million women in the U.S. have unintended pregnancies either because they skipped contraception or used it improperly. Here are seven things to consider after having unprotected sex.
What to know if you always feel tired, no matter how much sleep you get.
Fly bites are typically harmless, but you should still identify them. Find out all about horse fly bites, black fly bites, deer fly bites, and more.
Try these expert-approved strategies to redirect those stressed-out emotions.
Advertisement
A bout of the chills is usually nothing major to worry about. Here's how to tell if something more serious might be going on.
Tom Hanks' surprise announcement that
he has type 2 diabetes
shines a spotlight on the important role that weight--including yo-yo dieting--can play in developing this condition.
Yes, smoking is the main cause of lung cancer, but non-smokers can get it too. Here are a few of the reasons why.
Close this dialog window Share & More
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.