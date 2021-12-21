Amanda Capritto

Amanda is a content writer and journalist with extensive experience in the health, fitness, lifestyle, and nutrition niches. Her work has appeared in national and global digital publications, including Health, CNET, LIVESTRONG, Verywell Fit and The Balance, SlickDeals, Health Journal, THE WELL, and more. She's also been featured as a fitness and wellness expert on Reebok's fitness blog, Byrdie, and other wellness publications. In addition to writing consumer-facing reported content, Amanda has also helped many health and wellness brands with marketing collateral such as blog posts and website copy. Amanda brings her expertise in fitness by testing equipment and writing authentic, honest reviews on everything you might need to stock your home gym.