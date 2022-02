Alyssa Hui is a St. Louis-based health writer and news reporter who specializes in medical research, caregiving, health, and wellness. She has over four years of experience reporting, editing and producing a variety of content across media platforms. Previously, she worked as a TV news reporter at ABC 20 News in Springfield, Illinois. Her reporting and stories appear in Verywell Health, SeniorsMatter, WSUM 91.7 FM Radio, WKOW ABC 27 News and WMTV NBC 15 News. In her spare time, she likes journaling, meditating, working out at the gym, baking, going on long walks and hiking.