Alison Mango

Why Apple's iOS Update May Actually Help You Sleep Better
Article
A genius feature called Night Shift adjusts the light from your screen at sunset.
And the Country's Fittest City Is …
Article
In a new report, experts chose this metropolis over 49 others.
This 20-Minute Treadmill Interval Workout Builds Speed and Stamina
Video
By combining two types of interval training, it gives you a serious sweat session in less time.
Your Ultimate Guide to the 64 Best (and Worst) Holiday Foods
Gallery
Prevent your pants from getting tighter this holiday season with these smarter food choices.
7 Genius Ways to Prevent Wrinkles While You Sleep
Article
Make the most of your beauty rest with these derm-tested tricks.
7 Ways 'S-Town' Showed How Devastating Mental Illness Can Be
Article
John B. McLemore, the man at the center of the smash-hit podcast, struggled with depression throughout his life.
This Drastic Diet Change Helped Venus Williams Fight Her Autoimmune Condition
Article
The tennis star says going raw vegan "changed everything."
The Ice Bucket Challenge Helped Researchers Find a Key ALS Gene
Article
This breakthrough discovery may provide a new target for therapy development.
Mindy Kaling Celebrating Her Mile PR Is All of Us
Article
"Today I ran a 9.5 minute mile. Which is slow as hell but I've been trying to do it for 8 years!"
Savannah Guthrie Isn't the Only Person to Opt Out of the Olympics
Article
Athletes are expressing their concerns about the Zika risk in Rio.
Here's Exactly What to Do If You Find a Tick on Your Clothes
Article
It turns out getting the critters off is easier than experts thought.
Amy Schumer to Body Shamers: "I Look Strong and Healthy"
Article
Take that, trolls. Once again, Amy Schumer is using her influence to take a stab at body shamers—just in time for the summer.
Viral Hashtag Sheds Light on What #MyDepressionLooksLike
Article
Twitter users are sharing their own emotional experiences with the disorder to raise awareness for mental health issues.
Ronda Rousey Is One of Time's 100 Most Influential People and This Video Captures Why
Article
The 29-year-old fighter inspires us once again as she talks about defeat, recovery, and the life lessons she's learned.
This Elite Runner is Getting Real About Her Post-Baby Body on Instagram
Article
"When I look down I see stretch marks that are here to stay, ab muscles that need continued strengthening, legs that are powerful, and feet that are ready to fly!"
The Weird Thing That Can Happen to Your Teeth Before Your Period
Article
This explains so much.
No, You Shouldn't Start Eating Avocado Seeds
Article
Just because the internet says to, that doesn't mean you should.
If You Have a Seltzer Habit, This Is What You Should Know
Video
A guide to the nutritional value of fizzy water, and what's in all the different types.
3 Ab-Sculpting Moves Inspired by Our Favorite Golden Globe Looks
Article
Last night's Golden Globes Red Carpet was all about insanely toned midsections.
5 Body-Positive Resolutions You Should Make in 2016
Article
While we're all for making a plan to slim down, get fit, or eat better, we hope you'll remember to cultivate love and respect for your body along the way.
5 High-Tech Winter Running Accessories That Will Make You Want to Work Out in the Cold
Article
Run happy all winter with this stylish cold-weather gear.
How Your Yoga Class Might Actually Save You Money
Article
You know stress can affect your health. But you might not have ever thought about it in terms of your wallet.
