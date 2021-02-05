Alexis Jones is a senior editor at Health magazine where she writes and edits across several sections, including The Share, Body and Mind, and Life. She enjoys reporting on mental health, racial and ethnic disparities in health care, and chronic conditions. She currently serves on the ASME NEXT Board of Directors. And her previous bylines include Women’s Health, Prevention, Marie Claire, and more. Alexis graduated from the University of Virginia with a degree in English and media studies and also has a master’s in journalism from Syracuse’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. When she’s not editing, you can find her watching Jeopardy, learning a new TikTok dance, or eating pasta.