Get 25% Off Athleta Through Sunday—Shop These Editor-Approved Finds

Whether you’re looking for gifts for loved ones or want to treat yourself, now is the best time to invest in some stylish new athleisure. Athleta, the yoga and activewear brand owned by Gap, is known for its body positivity and inclusive sizing. From now through Sunday, December 18, the company offers 25% off your entire purchase.

Whether you want to invest in a warm yet breathable jacket for cold-weather training or are more interested in a pair of cozy pajamas, we’ve got you covered. The prices below are current retail prices, but you'll automatically get an additional 25% off your shopping cart through Sunday. Happy shopping!

Ultra High Rise Elation Tight

Athleta

The perfect leggings for anyone on the move, the fabric on the Ultra High Rise Elation Tights feels soft and luxurious, but the pants are moisture-resistant and supportive. We selected these leggings as our favorite for Pilates workouts because they’re comfy and stay put during challenging activities. We love the secret pocket in the waistband and that these pants come in various sizes, from XXS to 3X. Athleta leggings come in multiple inseam options, making them a great choice for various body types.

To buy: Ultra High Rise Elation Tight, $89

Elation V-Neck Crop

Athleta

Part supportive sports bra, part crop top, use this V-neck top for exercise or just stylish everyday wear. The fabric dries quickly to keep you comfortable and is made specifically for low-impact workouts. This crop top comes in a variety of fun colors, including Candy Red, Cottage Blue, and Olive.

To buy: Elation V-Neck Crop, $54 (select colors are $35)

Nighttime Bliss Sleep Jogger

Athleta

An important part of being at your best is getting enough sleep. Buttery-soft loungewear always makes a great gift for those hard-to-shop-for people in your life. And it’s more inviting to hit the hay in cozy, luxurious pajamas. The inclusive range of sizes from XXS through 3X means you can find an option for most people on your list. These joggers don’t have a drawstring for maximum comfort, and the tapered ankle gives the wearer a neat, trim look. Get the Nighttime Bliss Sleep Top for a matching set.

To buy: Nighttime Bliss Sleep Jogger, $15 - $54, depending on the color

Winthrop Reflective Gloves

Athleta

A gift for any outdoor fitness enthusiast, these gloves are ideal for cold-weather workouts or hikes. They'll keep hands warm and dry and are made of wind- and water-resistant fleece. The reflective details will keep you safe when exercising outdoors in the early morning or evening.

To buy: Winthrop Reflective Gloves, $49

Downtown Vest

Athleta

You know layering will keep you warmer in cold winter months, and it’s much easier to do when you have a cute vest like this one in your wardrobe. The high collar on this vest can be zipped up for extra warmth or rolled down for a more casual look. We love that Athleta sources their down sustainably so you can feel good about your purchase.

To buy: Downtown Vest, $179 (select colors are $100)

Foresthill Ascent Seamless Top

Athleta

This shirt's chafe-free seamless merino wool blend stretches with you as you hit the trails—or just run errands. The ruching on the sides helps cinch the waist for a flattering cut. Get a few different colors because this top comes in a wide variety of complementary hues.

To buy: Foresthill Ascent Seamless Top, $30 - $74, depending on the color

Inlet Jacket

Courtesy of Athleta

A puffy coat that lays flat for a streamlined look? Sign us up! The lightweight, breathable down will keep you warm during outdoor activities. The coat is wind-resistant and water-resistant, so you can brave the elements and stay warm. The jacket stops at the upper hips, so you’ll have a full range of movement for workouts.

To buy: Inlet Jacket, $136 - $200, depending on the color

