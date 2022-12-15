The Only Pair of Running Shoes I’ll Ever Wear Are Up to 47% Off Right Now

I went from a walker to a marathoner in Asics Gel-Nimbus, so I'm definitely stocking up on them.

By Lauren Levy
Published on December 15, 2022

GEL-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe

Nordstrom

I’ve never considered myself a runner. That likely comes from the fact that I couldn’t run more than a mile before moving to New York City. But as I adjusted to this chaotic new life and turned to running as a tool to focus on my physical and mental health, and went on to run three NYC marathons and countless half marathons, there was only one thing that remained consistent. It was the pair of running shoes that I laced up for each and every single jog of my running career: the Asics Gel-Nimbus. And they’re on sale for up to 47% off right now.

GEL-Nimbus 24 Running Shoe

Nordstrom


To buy: Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 $119.95 (was $160); nordstrom.com 

When I first decided to give jogging a shot to help reduce anxiety, I quickly realized the sneakers I had grabbed from Nordstrom Rack years ago weren’t quite cutting it. I stopped by a store where they watched the way I ran on a treadmill and based on my form and recommended a pair of Gel-Nimbus. The instant difference that proper support made for my ankle, hip, knee, and lower back, was incredible. I’m still a loyal fan all of these years later.

First, fear not runners who are reading this—they weren’t actually the same pair of shoes I was lacing up. I may suffer from Imposter Syndrome when it comes to running, but I do know the importance when it comes to changing your running shoes every 400 to 500 miles and replacing them with a fresh pair, so you can bet I'll be scooping up the latest version of the shoe that Health named as one of the best running shoes with arch support of 2022, for its added cushioning and heel support.

The shame is just how well these shoes hold up. Even after the designated number of miles, they still look “perfectly good", so it’s important to keep track of how long you've worn them because these shoes can sneak up on you—and I definitely feel the difference when I switch to a new pair. When I retire a pair from my “running spot” it usually goes to my “working out” spot and the pair in that spot gets donated, or else there would just be an influx of Asics taking over my apartment—which, I guess there currently is. Especially when I just saw that the Gel-Nimbus Lite 2, which I bought during my last haul, is now on sale for only $58.

asics-gel-nimbus-lite-2

Amazon

To buy: Asics Gel-Nimbus Lite 2 $58 (was $150); amazon.com

Over the years, as the Gel-Nimbus enthusiast that I am, I’ve developed a strategy. I’ve learned that these are the best running shoes for me, depending on my training and race schedule for the year that I go through at least two pairs per year, and that now is the best time to stock up for the year (or two) ahead. The newest model likely won’t be on sale but I can snag the “old model” for the upcoming year ahead at a huge discount which is fine by me. And the cycle continues—happy feet fuel a happy body and mind as I put in the miles in my Gel-Nimbus. 

To buy: Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 $119.95 (was $160); nordstrom.com 

