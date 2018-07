Arrhythmia is an irregular heartbeat caused by abnormal electrical impulses in the heart. Scary as it sounds—heart beating too slowly, too quickly, or skipping a beat—arrhythmia is not uncommon and often harmless. Some arrhythmias, however, can increase the risk of stroke, blood clots, and cardiac arrest, and are more serious for those with heart failure or heart disease. Arrhythmia symptoms can include dizziness, lightheadedness, or shortness of breath.