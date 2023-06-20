Can Energy Drinks Ever Be Healthy? Here's What to Know, According to Experts

Some energy drinks include vitamins and minerals, claiming to be a “healthy” option.

The caffeine content in energy drinks is a concern for healthcare professionals, as it can negatively impact heart health and blood pressure.

Experts recommend thoroughly reading energy drink labels to ensure you’re aware of the caffeine content and sugar levels in the drinks you’re consuming.

Is it possible for an energy drink to be healthy? With new options added to the market each year, it can be overwhelming for consumers to choose the best option.

Energy drinks contain ingredients like caffeine, added sugars, and legal stimulants such as guarana, taurine, and L-carnitine. They’re intended to increase energy and attention, mental and physical performance, and even provide some vitamins and minerals.

According to Brittany DeLaurentis, MPH, RD, CSO, LD, founder of Brittany Lynn Nutrition, “some people prefer the taste of energy drinks to coffee or feel like they provide more immediate energy.”

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health named energy drinks the most popular dietary supplement next to multivitamins for teens and young adults.

These beverages are easy to obtain and are growing in popularity with 30–50% of adolescents consuming energy drinks.

Getty Images / Drazen_

The Side Effects of Energy Drinks

While many studies have shown the positive effects of energy drinks for increasing mental alertness, improving brain function, and increasing concentration and reaction time, there are many negative health risks and side effects to be aware of as well.

Studies have shown that individuals consuming energy drinks for improved alertness and brain function also have poor sleep quality, which can impact brain function in the long term.

“Excessive caffeine intake can contribute to or worsen symptoms of anxiety disorders, panic attacks, and sleep disorders. It can lead to increased restlessness, irritability, nervousness, and disrupted sleep patterns,” Alex Wittenberg, DO, board-certified adult psychiatrist told Health.

Energy drinks may also contribute to heart problems. One review of case reports showed that energy drink consumption was involved in several cases of heart problems that required emergency room visits. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration found that emergency room visits associated with energy drink consumption rose from about 10,000 in 2007 to more than 20,000 in 2011.

Another concern is how energy drinks impact blood pressure and heart rate. In a study of 68 healthy volunteers, researchers found that those who drank energy drinks with 240 mg of caffeine had significantly elevated diastolic blood pressure.

“In large quantities, any stimulant can cause an irregular heartbeat or a dangerous rise in blood pressure,” Gregory Katz, MD, a cardiologist at NYU Langone told Health. “The other risk is the chronic risk related to the consumption of high quantities of sugar that a lot of these drinks have.”

DeLaurentis explained that the caffeine content in energy drinks might not be as straightforward as manufacturers make it seem.

“Energy drinks typically contain an herbal extract called guarana, which contains a large amount of caffeine on its own,” she said. “Most energy drinks do not take the caffeine provided by guarana into account for its total caffeine content because, at this time, there is no requirement for an accurate total to be listed.”

In addition to caffeine, the majority of energy drinks also contain a large percentage of sugar.

For example, a 16-ounce can of Red Bull contains 50 grams of sugar; a 16-ounce can of Monster contains 54 grams of sugar. There are sugar-free varieties, such as Celsius, but they contain artificial sweeteners, which may cause gastrointestinal discomfort.

Drinking high volumes of sugar can cause a blood sugar spike. Over time, this can lead to oxidative stress and inflammation, which contributes to a number of chronic diseases. If you are going to drink energy drinks, opt for brands with lower sugar content.

Can Energy Drinks Be Healthy?

Some energy drinks market themselves as “healthier” because they contain vitamins and minerals, branch chain amino acids, and more natural forms of caffeine.

“The word ‘healthy’ should be taken with extreme caution,” DeLaurentis said. “[Healthy] energy drinks can still be high in caffeine and exceed the recommended caffeine serving of 400 mg daily.”

Dr. Wittenberg recommends reading nutrition labels, understanding the ingredients used, and consulting a healthcare professional to make an informed decision.

“The definition of ‘healthy’ can vary depending on personal preferences and health goals,” he said.

There are some cases where energy drinks make sense in someone’s routine, like when an athlete is looking for an energy boost.

“If this is the case, try to opt for energy drinks that have as few artificial ingredients as possible and are not extremely high in caffeine,” DeLaurentis said. “A good option may be Celsius Live Fit and Unsweetened Guayaki Organic Yerba Mate.”

