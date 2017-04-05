20 Tweets That Capture What Anxiety Feels Like

And prove that you are not alone.

Rosie McCall
April 05, 2017

If you suffer from anxiety, you know the symptoms well—self-consciousness, excessive worry, sleepless nights, to name a few. But it can be tough to articulate what it's really like to grapple with an anxiety disorder, day in and day out.

Enter the trending hashtag #ThisIsWhatAnxietyFeelsLike. Sarah Fader, a writer and founder of the mental health nonprofit Stigma Fighters, created it while she was waiting for a friend to text her back. "She wasn't getting back to me and I was experiencing anxiety so I decided to randomly start a hashtag," Fader says.

Her tweet struck a chord. "People seemed to like it. They were I like, ‘I relate to that,'" she says. The response she got led Fader, who experienced her first panic attack at age 15, to invite others to share their own experiences with anxiety. "I wanted to feel less alone," she says.

The hundreds of tweets that have followed are proof that Fader is certainly not alone. Below are 20 examples that capture the reality of living with anxiety.

RELATED: 12 Signs You May Have an Anxiety Disorder

 

RELATED: 19 Natural Remedies for Anxiety

 

RELATED: 10 Signs You May Have OCD

 

RELATED: 'This Is Us' Showed How Debilitating and Scary an Anxiety Attack Can Be

 

RELATED: 12 Mental Tricks to Fight Depression

 

To get our best wellness advice delivered to you inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

 

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up