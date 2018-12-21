12 Wellness Destinations That Are Perfect for People With Anxiety

A stone's throw from one of the most stunning beaches in California, the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore in Santa Barbara is a treat for the senses, even if just for the weekend. Dotted with private bungalows and romantic terraces with ocean-facing views, the resort sits on 22 acres of green jungle and peaceful gardens.

Enjoy breakfast at the hotel and kick off the morning at the Gaviota Peak trailhead. The 6-mile out and back hike will not only ground you in nature and fresh air, but reward you with epic views when you reach the top. Afterward, to relieve tired, achy muscles, book a session at the Himalayan Salt Cave (the largest salt cave in North America!), where the air is saturated with micro particles of salt that are absorbed through the skin and lungs. Settle into a zero gravity chair for a 45-minute session, while the lights dim and relaxing music lulls you into a meditative state. End the evening with your feet in the sand at the casual, beachfront Shoreline Cafe for the best fish tacos of your life.

The next morning, fuel up with a delicious smoothie bowl from Backyard Bowls, and then find your center with an unique yoga class...with hammocks. You'll flip upside down, swing, and reach new heights (literally) in the Aireal Yoga studio. Afterward, relax on Butterfly Beach and take a cool refreshing dip in the Pacific, or enjoy stand up paddle boarding. We recommend reserving the evening for a relaxing coastal sailboat cruise departing from the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Book: Stays at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore start at $600 a night for 2 people, fourseasons.com/santabarbara