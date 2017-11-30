The Internet Is Loving This Woman’s Facebook Post That Captures Anxiety Perfectly

Anxiety isn't one thing—it has many components, sneaks up on you in different ways, and the effects of the disorder reach into just about every aspect of a person's life. Brittany Nichole Morefield captured this exactly right in her powerful Facebook post.

“Anxiety isn’t just having a hard time catching your breath,” she wrote. “Anxiety is waking up at 3 am from dead sleep because your heart is racing. Anxiety is breaking out in a rash for no reason. Anxiety is stressing over things that may or [may] not be real.”

Morefield, a makeup artist, went on to list all the things anxiety is to her and affects her life, from the way it makes her shake uncontrollably to forcing her to make up excuses for her behavior.

RELATED: What an Anxiety Attack REALLY Feels Like

While her account of a condition that she describes as "crippling," "dark," and "raw" is deeply personal, it's clearly touched a nerve in many more people—as the post’s 420,000 and counting shares prove. Since Morefield published it on Facebook in August, the post has generated 58,000 comments, mainly from people who know exactly what she's dealing with.

Anxiety isn't just having a hard time catching your breath. Anxiety is waking up at 3 am from a dead sleep because your... Posted by Brittany Nichole Morefield on Thursday, August 10, 2017

“Thank you for sharing,” commented one Facebook user. “You are not alone. I saw myself in every word you wrote!” Another wrote, “So real. I am 66 and battle this nearly every day.”

Part of the appeal of Morefield’s post is that it reminds other people with anxiety they are not alone. “Your feelings matter,” Morefield wrote. “Just because you’re bothered by something others aren’t, it doesn’t make you crazy or worthless. Some of the most successful people in life have anxiety. This is not your fault. This is not the end. You are strong. You are intelligent. You are brave. You are worthy.”