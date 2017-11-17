Reddit Users Are Sharing Their Weirdest Social Anxiety Moments and They’re Too Relatable for Words

Have you ever responded "You too!" when the waiter tells you to enjoy your meal, then immediately regretted your response? You're not alone. Awkward social scenarios, and the unmistakably cringe-y feeling you get after one, have become the topic of a viral Reddit thread on the r/AskReddit forum.

"What's the weirdest thing you've done as a result of social anxiety?" user maelstrommartin asked fellow Redditors yesterday. The thread now has over 16,000 comments, and let me tell you, they are oh-so-relatable.

Social anxiety is a type of anxiety characterized by an intense fear of being judged. "[People with social anxiety] worry that their behavior will humiliate or embarrass themselves, offend others, and lead to rejection," New York City-based clinical psychologist Ben Michaelis, PhD, explained to Health in a previous interview.

It's normal to be nervous in group settings every now and then. But if social anxiety is disrupting your life, a psychiatrist or psychologist can help you identify your triggers and cope with symptoms.

Even if you don't have social anxiety, though, most of us have experienced situations like the ones below. Read on for some of the most relatable comments from the now-viral Reddit thread.

"Driving to a party, sat outside of it in my car the entire time, left. Next day, said I was there." —rakhira

"Oh boy, my stomach is sinking as I recall this. I did this twice in one week, by the way. I went over to my friend's house and when his dad opened the door and said, 'Welcome!' I replied with 'yes, welcome.'" —deegates

"I was at a chipotle. [sic] The girl asked me how my day had been. I said 'large please' because I got confused and thought she was asking what size I wanted. Then she asked if I wanted white rice or the other rice they had and I said 'yes!'" —suarezj9

"Bartender asked me what my name was....I forgot and had to think about it." —StreetwearMarkie

"This one time I was approached by a highschool [sic] girl trying to get my contact info, I'm only 22 so I mean I guess I'm passable for just an older guy, but clearly you gotta say no, so me, being a Reddit user, said something stupid, I started to say 'Sorry but I'm old enough to be your dad' but that was so dumb I changed it mid sentence to 'sorry I'm old enough to be your brother' but that didn't make any sense so what really came out of my mouth was 'sorry I'm old enough to be your.. Brother...s... College roommate' and then we both stood there in that amazing wtf feeling you get when you're just overloaded with wtf." —Im_Justintyler

"This reminds me of one of mine.

Boyfriend - 'Jess, this is my mom'

Mom - 'Hi Jess!'

Me - 'Hi Mom!'

A part of me died that day." —Jezzmoz

We love that these Reddit users are getting personal in a positive way, proving that social anxiety isn't something to be ashamed of. Plus, it's always easier to deal with social blunders when you use a little humor.